Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: New Fracture Map and Battlepass Revealed

Riot Games has officially confirmed that the new map Fracture will be coming to Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 and that we will be seeing changes to the Battlepass on Wednesday 8th September.

The company sent out a press release confirming the two major changes to the game, with fans having already been teased with social media hints at the Fracture map in particular.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Fracture map and Battlepass in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2.

The release from Riot also confirms that a new map called Canyon was actually related to Fracture.

Riot confirmed that the new map will have a H-shaped layout and that Defender Spawn will sit in the middle of the map.

Ziplines will run under the map to connect the front and back elements of the overall landscape.

This will also be the first Valorant map with interactive objects and is the first exposure for fans to Mirror Earth Kingdom. The map will ‘expand on the mirrorverse and both kingdoms'’.

Joe Lansford, Level Designer at Riot, confirmed how the concept for the new map came together. He said: "The idea for the map came from a simple question: ‘What if?’

“Specifically, what if attackers started on both sides of the map, pinching defenders? We really wanted to ask players to rethink some fundamental assumptions and give them unique problems to solve.

“For example, for whom is the neutral space really for? From there, the goals just all focused on supporting that ‘what if.’ The H-shape of the map, the neutral spaces, the ziplines, everything is built to reinforce that core idea.”

Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass

Riot has also confirmed what will be coming as part of the new Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass. Here is all of the relevant information for the new feature as part of Act 2:

PRICE

1,000 VP

KEY ITEMS

Free



Artisan Ghost Weapon Skin w/ Variants

Time’s Up Gun Buddy

Artisan Gun Buddy

Nice Try! Spray

Versus // Phoenix + Phoenix Card

Paid

Artisan Foil (melee) w/ Variants

Artisan Phantom

Nitro Operator

Nitro Vandal

Varnish Sheriff

Follow Me Gun Buddy

Does Not Compute Spray

Unstoppable // Reyna Card

The Battlepass will be released on Wednesday, 8th September 2021.

