Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: New Fracture Map and Battlepass Revealed
Riot Games has officially confirmed that the new map Fracture will be coming to Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 and that we will be seeing changes to the Battlepass on Wednesday 8th September.
The company sent out a press release confirming the two major changes to the game, with fans having already been teased with social media hints at the Fracture map in particular.
Here is everything you need to know about the new Fracture map and Battlepass in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2.
The release from Riot also confirms that a new map called Canyon was actually related to Fracture.
Riot confirmed that the new map will have a H-shaped layout and that Defender Spawn will sit in the middle of the map.
Ziplines will run under the map to connect the front and back elements of the overall landscape.
This will also be the first Valorant map with interactive objects and is the first exposure for fans to Mirror Earth Kingdom. The map will ‘expand on the mirrorverse and both kingdoms'’.
Joe Lansford, Level Designer at Riot, confirmed how the concept for the new map came together. He said: "The idea for the map came from a simple question: ‘What if?’
“Specifically, what if attackers started on both sides of the map, pinching defenders? We really wanted to ask players to rethink some fundamental assumptions and give them unique problems to solve.
“For example, for whom is the neutral space really for? From there, the goals just all focused on supporting that ‘what if.’ The H-shape of the map, the neutral spaces, the ziplines, everything is built to reinforce that core idea.”
Read More: Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: Latest News, Release Date, New Map, Agents, Battle Pass and More
Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass
Riot has also confirmed what will be coming as part of the new Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass. Here is all of the relevant information for the new feature as part of Act 2:
PRICE
- 1,000 VP
KEY ITEMS
Free
- Artisan Ghost Weapon Skin w/ Variants
- Time’s Up Gun Buddy
- Artisan Gun Buddy
- Nice Try! Spray
- Versus // Phoenix + Phoenix Card
Paid
- Artisan Foil (melee) w/ Variants
- Artisan Phantom
- Nitro Operator
- Nitro Vandal
- Varnish Sheriff
- Follow Me Gun Buddy
- Does Not Compute Spray
- Unstoppable // Reyna Card
The Battlepass will be released on Wednesday, 8th September 2021.
