Manchester United have had an incredible summer transfer window.

The Red Devils needed to strengthen in defence and attack and they have just done that.

United bought one of the world's most talented youngsters in Jadon Sancho for £73m, before signing the colossal Raphael Varane for £43m.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side then secured the sensational return of Cristiano Ronaldo to put gloss on what was a brilliant window.

The three players didn't come cheap, however.

Per Spotrac, United are paying Ronaldo £510,000-per-week, Sancho £350,000-per-week and Varane £340,000-per-week.

It means United now have the highest wage-bill in the Premier League and it's not even close.

View how their wage-bill compares to the rest of English 'big six' below. Figures have been provided by Spotrac.

6. Tottenham Hotspur - £83,415,200

5. Arsenal - £114,965,273

4. Liverpool - £135,818,000

3. Manchester City - £149,032,000

2. Chelsea - £152,722,000

1. Manchester United - £228,986,200

United are spending over £75m-per-year more than anyone else in the Premier League.

Eight of their players earn £200,000-per-week or more, with Varane, Sancho, David de Gea and Ronaldo all earning £300,000-per-week or more.

Looking at their annual salary, they have to end their trophy drought in the 2021/22 season.

Chelsea have gone above Manchester City into second, with Romelu Lukaku now Chelsea's highest-paid player at £325,000-per-week.

Liverpool have the fourth highest-wage bill, which has grown significantly this summer after tying down a number of their players to new contracts.

Despite the likes of Jordan Henderson, Alisson Becker and Andy Robertson signing new contracts, Liverpool's wage bill is still nearly £100m-per-year less than United's.

Arsenal and Tottenham have the fifth and sixth highest wage bills respectively.

Both sides have struggled to crack the top four in recent years and, when you look at their wage bill compared to the top four, it's no wonder why.

