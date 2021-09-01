Destiny 2 Season 16: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gaming fans will be looking out for updates around Destiny 2 Season 16 and we have all the information you need to know around when it will be released.

Developers Bungie have recently released Season 15 and the community are loving all the fresh content that it has to offer.

Players have an abundance of new weapons, armour, and game modes to explore in Season of the Lost and no doubt Bungie will already be looking on how they can improve the gaming experience in season 16.

Destiny 2 is one of the best games around at the moment, so there will be a lot of pressure on the developers to succeed in season 16.

Destiny 2 Season 16 Release Date

Season of the Lost is currently being enjoyed by many and due to its recent release, we have a long time to wait until Season 16 comes out.

Typically, we see a new season come out in Destiny every two to three months. It might be a little bit different for Season 16 as there is also a huge event happening next month.

The Festival of the Lost will be happening in October and for now we do not know whether this will delay Season 16. If this doesn’t delay the next season, we should expect it to come out in mid-October.

We normally get notified of the exact release date around a month before it comes out and when this happens, we will provide you with all the relevant information right here.

As well as the release date for the new season, we will see leaks and official news, including the name of the season, surface on social media over the next couple of months. Season 15 was called Season of the Lost, and this links with the theme, so we expect season 16 will do the same.

