Manchester United welcomed back one of their most iconic club legends earlier this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo will begin the next chapter of his career back at Old Trafford after the international break.

The 36-year-old called time on his three-year spell with Juventus this summer and, despite interest from Premier League champions Manchester City, has signed a two-year contract with the Red Devils.

United fans are over the moon to see Ronaldo back in a red shirt and understandably so.

The legendary Portuguese forward was sensational during his first six-year spell at the Theatre of Dreams. He went on to cement his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time at Real Madrid and is still widely regarded as one of the best players on the planet.

Will Cristiano Jr join Manchester United?

Ronaldo’s return will also mean that his eldest son, Cristiano Jr, joins United’s youth ranks from Juventus.

The is according to Portuguese outlet A Bola - per The Sun - who claim that Cristiano Jr will become teammates with Wayne Rooney’s eldest son, Kai, in United’s Under-12 side this season.

Cristiano Jr looks a talented young footballer, which is hardly surprising when you consider who his father is.

How talented is Cristiano Jr?

Check out some of his highlights here…

Back in October 2019, it was reported that Cristiano Jr has scored 58 goals and registered 18 assists in 28 matches for Juve’s Under-9s team.

Two months later, the youngster was named best striker of the ‘Cavour Trophy’ tournament after scoring three goals.

Cristiano Jr also joined Instagram in February 2020 and went on to gain almost one million followers in just 24 hours. His account, however, was swiftly deleted.

Ronaldo doubts whether Cristiano Jr can reach the top

Ronaldo has spoken of his desire for his son to follow in his footsteps but has doubts over whether that dreams will become a reality.

Asked if his son has what it takes to reach the top, Ronaldo said: "Not yet. I’m hard with him sometimes because he drinks Coca-Cola and Fanta sometimes and I'm p***** with him.

"I fight with him when he eats chips and fries and everything, he knows I don't like it.

"Even my small kids, when they eat chocolate they always look to me and, you know, we have to be strong."

He added: "But to be honest he has potential, he is a big boy, he's fast and he's driven well. But this nothing, I tell him every time, it takes a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work.

"Sometimes when we're at home I say 'go to the treadmill to run a bit' and after the treadmill I say 'now go to the cold water to recover to do it tomorrow again,' and it's 'daddy, it's so cold the water I don't want to do it.' But I understand it, he's only 10 years old, it's up to him."

Ronaldo insists he won’t push for his son to become a footballer but wants him to become the best at whatever he does.

Kai Rooney and Cristiano Jr - Future United stars?

Not as much is known about Kai Rooney’s footballing talent, although the fact Man Utd signed him in December 2020 is clear evidence that he’s a talented lad.

In any case, United fans are buzzing at the prospect of Rooney and Ronaldo’s kids coming through the club’s youth ranks together…

Who knows, they may even play professionally together one day.

