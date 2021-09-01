Apex Legends Patch 10.1: Release Date, Patch Notes, UK Time and All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends will be releasing an update 10.1 very soon and we have all the details around what you need to know before it is released.

Players are always happy to see updates come to Apex as they typically fix bugs and make minor changes to weapons and Legends.

The battle royale game has been a huge success during Season 10 and the new Legend named Seer has quickly become a fan favourite.

Hopefully this upcoming update sorts out overpowered issues as well as some of the bugs that are causing Apex to not run as smoothly.

Here is everything you need to know about Apex Legends patch 10.1:

Release Date

For now the release date for this upcoming patch has not been released. We should find out this information very soon and when we do find it out we will provide all the updates and information right here.

Patch Notes

Not all the patch notes have been revealed yet and no doubt Apex will post them on social media soon.

There has been some news around what will be in the update as Apex told the community they have decided to remove tap-strafing from the game in patch 10.1.

They are doing this because it's inaccessible, lacks readability/counterplay, and is exacerbated by movement abilities.

UK Time

We normally see an update drop in the morning in the UK and it will be no different for the 10.1 patch.

Hopefully it should be out around 9-10am on the date that it is released.

Kings Canyon has gone through some big changes since Emergence went live, and it would be interesting to see whether this patch made any minor changes to the map.

This update will be coming very soon, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for any updates and no doubt there will be a lot of patch notes to get through by the time the update drops.

