Top 10 Most Expensive Premier League Summer Transfers Of All Time

The summer transfer window is the time for Premier League clubs to flex their muscles as they try to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

Some teams look for bargain deals, while others are seemingly happy to pay whatever is necessary to land a player that has caught their eye.

This has led to some truly remarkable transfer fees being paid by Premier League clubs over the years.

Here, we take a look at the 10 highest summer transfer fees paid by English sides ever, according to Transfermarkt...

10. Nicolas Pepe - Joined Arsenal for £72m (2019)

This looked to be a stunning signing at the time, given that Pepe had just scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists in his final league campaign at Lille.

He has struggled to replicate those numbers at the Emirates, though, which has meant that he has not always been a guaranteed starter. However, Pepe did chip in with 10 league goals in 2020/21, suggesting that he is starting to find his feet in north London.

9. Kai Havertz - Joined Chelsea for £72m (2020)

Chelsea were happy to pay a huge fee to sign Havertz in 2020, and it did look like it might have been a mistake when he started slowly at the club.

He gradually grew into his role, though, under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel, and he finished the season strongly. Havertz netted the winning goal in the Champions League final, showing that he can deliver in key moments for his side, and that he could be a big player for the team moving forwards.

6. Romelu Lukaku - Joined Man United for £76.23m (2017)

Lukaku hit the ground running in his first year at Old Trafford, scoring seven league goals in his first seven appearances. He ended that campaign with 16 top-flight goals - a solid return for the Belgian attacker.

The next year he still managed to net 15 goals in all competitions but he fell out of favour at times, and it was no real surprise when he opted to move on to Inter Milan in the summer of 2019.

5. Jadon Sancho - Joined Man United for £76.5m (2021)

A transfer that was a long time in the making.

It appeared that United might be able to get Sancho in 2020 but he eventually stayed at Borussia Dortmund for a further year. In July 2021, the Red Devils finally signed their man.

Sancho registered 114 goal involvements in 137 appearances for Dortmund, highlighting his world-class credentials.

4. Harry Maguire - Joined Man United for £78.3m (2019)

Having established himself as an England regular in recent years, United made their move for Maguire in 2019, signing the centre-back for just shy of £80m.

He was quickly handed the captain's armband by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and went on to play every minute of the 2019/20 league season.

Maguire has become a leader at the back for both club and country, and is now widely regarded as one of the best central defenders in the Premier League.

3. Paul Pogba - Joined Man United for £94.5m (2016)

The fourth consecutive player on this list to join United. Having come through the ranks at Old Trafford as a youngster, Pogba left the club to sign for Juventus in 2012 on a free transfer.

Four years later, he was back at United for a Premier League record transfer fee at the time. In his first season back, he helped the team win the League Cup and the Europa League but the side have been unable to add any more silverware to the trophy cabinet since.

2. Romelu Lukaku - Joined Chelsea for £97.5m (2021)

Back in 2011, Lukaku joined Chelsea for the first time as an 18-year-old.

He has since played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Manchester United and Inter Milan. His spell at Inter was a major success as he scored 64 goals in 95 matches and played a key role in helping the team win their first league title in 11 years.

Now, a decade on from arriving at Stamford Bridge for the first time, he is back.

1. Jack Grealish - Joined Man City for £105.75m (2021)

Having played for his boyhood club, Aston Villa, at senior level for much of the past decade, Grealish has now got a huge move to one of the biggest clubs in world football.

By splashing out over £100m on Grealish, City clearly rate the winger very highly, and the lofty price-tag will put pressure on him to perform.

That's exactly what he has done for Villa, though, and he recorded 18 goal contributions in the league in 2020/21, showing that he is ready to make the step up to the next level.

