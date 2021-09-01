Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ukraine had a successful Euro 2020 campaign.

Zbirna went into this summer's tournament hoping to make it through to the knockout rounds.

Despite losing twice in Group C, they scraped through to the last 16 as one of the best third placed sides.

A 2-1 victory over Sweden saw them make the last eight, where they were dumped out of the competition by England.

Ukraine were back in action for the first time since that loss to England as they travelled to Kazakhstan in their World Cup qualifying match.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

It didn't take them long to break the deadlock at the Astana Arena as they took the lead after just two minutes.

And what a goal it was.

Roman Yaremchuk, who scored twice at Euro 2020, found a way past Stas Pokatilov with one of the best goals of the year so far.

The 25-year-old had a ball fizzed into him which he did well to control with his chest.

He chested the ball down once again and then unleashed a dipping volley from some 30 yards which looped over the goalkeeper and into the net.

What a hit that is. While his strike is probably not good enough to be a Puskas Award contender, it's still one of the filthiest goals we'll see all year.

View some of the reaction to the goal below...

It's been a superb few years for Yaremchuk.

The Ukrainian striker made a name for himself at Gent after joining in 2017.

After a decent first two years at the club, Yaremchuk then had a breakout season in 2019/20, before following that campaign up with 23 goals in 43 games in 2020/21.

Ronaldo IN Haaland NEXT? Ole REJECTED Donny exit | The Football Terrace

His brilliance for Gent, as well as his successful Euro 2020 campaign with Ukraine, saw him move to Benfica for £15.30m this summer.

His goal against Kazakhstan shows why the Portuguese club paid so much money for him.

Unfortunately for Ukraine, they could only muster a 2-2 draw in Astana as Ruslan Valiullin's 96th minute equaliser saw the two sides share the spoils.

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News