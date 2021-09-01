Leaks Reveal Old Perk Will be Returning in Call of Duty Vanguard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard is just over two months away and the gaming community will be over the moon to hear an old perk will be making a return.

Vanguard is due to be released on November 5th barring any delays and the trailer revealed that players will be battling in the air, on land and sea in the World War II era.

We seem to be going back in time year-on-year as the last Call of Duty was set in the 1980’s, while the one before that was set during Modern times. Players aren’t complaining and it seems like people are even more excited after finding out it is set in World War II.

We have already had an abundance of leaks around Vanguard and it is no shock to see some start surfacing around perks that could be in the game.

Leaks Reveal Old Call of Duty Perk Will Be Making A Return In Vanguard

The latest leaks have come from very reliable leaker Tom Henderson, and players will be very excited to hear what he has had to say.

The perk ‘Specialist’ will be making a return in Vanguard. The last time it was seen was all the way back in Modern Warfare and Henderson believes that it will work in the exact same fashion.

You will earn an additional perk every two kills you get and you will "become the ultimate soldier after eight kills". We know that this perk will be unlocked when you reach level 29.

This is very exciting and will be a great addition to the game. As we all know, perks can give players a great advantage, and Specialist is one of the best perks out there as you can hold a lot more than three if you are on a good killstreak.

No doubt we will find a lot more news around perks and what levels they will be unlocked in the near future.

