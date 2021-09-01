Apex Legends Mobile: Beta Test Date Officially Announced

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Excitement will be starting to build massively in the gaming community as the beta test date has been officially announced for Apex Legends Mobile.

Due to the battle royale game being so successful on PC and console, the developers have decided to do what many popular games have done and make a mobile version too.

Players have been waiting for a while now to know more about this upcoming game, including its release date and whether they will be a beta.

Finally some of these details have been revealed as the beta test date has been confirmed, and players do not have long to wait at all for the beta to come out.

Beta Test Date Officially Announced for Apex Legends Mobile

Beta tests are great ways for developers to see if any bugs are in the game. Players get access to the beta and can identify these issues so that they are not in the full game.

The date has only just been announced officially; however, there is some sad news as it is only available in select countries in South America.

There is some good news for those in Europe and the US as many believe they will be the next places to have access to the beta.

The next upcoming beta is due to be released on Monday 13th September 2021.

Apex Legends Mobile will have pretty much all the same features that the console version of the game offers, as well as some exclusive features like skins for Legends.

We already know that Caustic will be getting exclusive mobile skins and no doubt there will be more Legends following suit.

When more and more beta dates start to be confirmed, we will provide updates, and hopefully those who have not been treated to a beta yet will be treated to one very soon.

