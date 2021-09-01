Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Filip Kostić has been a great servant to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Serb signed for the club in 2018 and he's been one of their most important players ever since.

However, the 28-year-old has been pushing for a move away from the German club in the last few weeks.

Lazio have been heavily linked with a move for Kostic. It is believed they intended to replace Joaquin Correa with the Serb.

Frankfurt, though, were determined to keep hold of their star player and reports suggest they went to extreme lengths to ensure he stayed at the club.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Frankfurt intentionally gave Lazio the wrong email address to contact them on so they didn't have to tell Kostic a bid had been made.

So, when Lazio officially sent their first offer, it did not reach the German club.

Kostic's agent found out and he informed his client. The Serb was left furious and decided not to show up for their game against Arminia Bielefeld. He also refused to turn up for training.

Lazio then sent another offer - this time to the correct email address - but Frankfurt rejected it as they were determined to keep him.

When the transfer window closed on Tuesday evening, Kostic was still a Frankfurt player.

Frankfurt, unsurprisingly, have denied the legitimacy of the report.

According to Goal, they claim Lazio forgot to include the letter 'K' in their proposal.

When Lazio originally emailed their offer last week, it was sent to eintrachtfranfurt.de instead of eintrachtfrankfurt.de.

Lazio's sporting director Igli Tare has since spoken out about the whole transfer saga.

"I don't want to say anything about that. There is no point in talking about it anymore. We would have liked to sign Filip Kostic."

Asked whether Lazio will return for Kostic in the winter, Tare added: "I don't think so."

Kostic still has two years left on his contract with the German club. Whether he will be sold when the winter window opens in a few months time remains to be seen.

