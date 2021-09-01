Sheffield Wednesday news: Darren Moore delivers injury update on Owls ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield Wednesday continued their promising start to the 2021/22 campaign yesterday by securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Newcastle United's Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy.

Goals from Sylla Sow, Marvin Johnson and Liam Palmer sealed all three points for the Owls in this group stage fixture.

Wednesday will be looking to use the momentum gained from this particular triumph when they make their return to League One action later this month.

The Owls, who are currently second in the third-tier standings, are set to face Plymouth Argyle on September 11th.

One of the individuals who will be forced to watch on from the sidelines for this fixture is Massimo Luongo who sustained a hamstring injury in Wednesday's recent clash with Rotherham United.

A report from Australian outlet FTBL on Monday suggested that the midfielder was set to be out of action for the rest of 2021 as a result of his issue.

However, Moore has refuted this claim by insisting that Luongo will be out for weeks instead of months.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star following his side's victory over Newcastle's Under-21 outfit about the midfielder, the Owls boss said: "Massimo is just going to be out for weeks.

"He won't be out until the new year, he'll be back with our medical team next week.

"And then he'll start working and doing his rehabilitation.

"He's got a hamstring pull, which is unfortunate, he did it in the last kick of the game at Rotherham.

"We wanted to get him into a specialist to get another view, and that's what he's done.

"He's been given a programme to follow, and we'll have him back in weeks as opposed to the reports that said he'll be out until the New Year.

"We expect him back before that."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably good news for Wednesday who will be hoping that Luongo will be able to play a key role for the club this season after missing a considerable chunk of the previous campaign due to injury.

The Australian international was limited to just 12 league appearances as the Owls suffered relegation from the Championship.

Certainly no stranger to life in League One, Luongo has played 86 games at this level during his career and thus knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division.

Providing that he is able to maintain his fitness, the midfielder will fancy his chances of becoming a mainstay in Wednesday's midfield alongside Barry Bannan who has featured in all five of the club's league fixtures this season.

