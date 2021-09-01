Sheffield United news: Report outlines why Blades failed to seal move for winger

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United will be hoping to kick-start their season following the international break when they face Peterborough United at Bramall Lane.

After experiencing a dismal 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League, the Blades have yet to adapt to life under the guidance of their new manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

During their opening four matches of the current term, United have only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion.

Whilst Jokanovic was able to bolster his options in central-midfield by signing Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan deal, he missed out on sealing a deal for a winger yesterday.

It seemed as if the Blades were about to complete a move for Yann Karamoh after reaching an agreement with Parma.

Karamoh underwent a medical in France earlier this week and was expected to finalise a switch.

However, this particular deal fell through during the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

The reasoning behind why Karamoh was unable to join United has now been outlined.

According to Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, the 23-year-old was unable to obtain a work permit which would have allowed him to play in England.

Karamoh managed to illustrate some glimpses of promise for Parma during the previous campaign.

Although he was unable to prevent his side from suffering relegation to Serie B, he did provide six direct goal contributions in 26 appearances in all competitions for I Gialloblu.

Yet to feature for Parma this season, Karamoh could be forced to watch on from the sidelines until the transfer window opens again in January if he is not part of manager Roberto D'Aversa's plans for the future.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that the Blades were unable to convince Manchester United to part ways with Amad Diallo last month, they would have been hoping to draft in Karamoh and thus their failure to complete a move is unquestionably a blow.

Currently short of options in the wide positions, Jokanovic will be relying on his full-backs as well as his central-midfielders to provide chances for his strikers.

In order for United to achieve a relative amount of success this season, it is imperative that their players step up to the mark as the club's recent displays in the Championship have been extremely underwhelming.

Providing that the Blades are able to seal all three points in their upcoming clash with Peterborough, they could potentially use the momentum gained from this result to push on later this year.

