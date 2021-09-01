Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The book has now been closed on the 2021 summer transfer window around Europe - with some of the game's biggest names finding new homes over the past few months.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku have all moved on to fresh pastures, along with a whole host of other stars during a heavily active window.

However, despite the market being very buoyant since the conclusion of both Euro 2020 and the Copa America in July, there's still a number of players available on a free transfer who did not manage to come to terms with a new club before Tuesday's deadline struck.

The resumes of the free-agent pool are so heavily stacked, in fact, that The Mirror have managed to put together a pretty decent-looking XI made up of those who are unattached - and we've taken a look at it below...

GK: Sergio Romero

The 34-year-old Argentine's five-year spell at Manchester United came to an end over the summer, with the shot-stopper having not made a Premier League appearance for the Red Devils in any of his last three seasons.

Still relatively young by goalkeeping standards, Romero could still do a job for a side in need.

RB: Serge Aurier

Back in 2017, Spurs forked out £23 million to land Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain. On Tuesday, they opted to tear up the Frenchman's contract, allowing him to walk away for absolutely nothing.

Still only 29, the right-back has plenty to offer another club - and shouldn't be without a home for long.

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

CB: David Luiz

Himself a former PSG player, the 34-year-old Brazilian defender finds himself without a club having departed Arsenal earlier this summer.

Luiz has both Premier League and Champions League winners medals to show for his time in Europe. He is now rumoured to be exploring the possibility of returning to his homeland to end his career.

CB: Eliaquim Mangala

Manchester City once splashed out a massive £42m for the services of Mangala. It's fair to say Pep Guardiola's men probably wish they could have that one back.

The French defender did not have a great time of things at the Etihad - nor has he done anywhere else since.

Now 30, he'll be hopeful of finding a fresh opportunity to rediscover the form that he showed earlier in his career. At one point, he was clearly considered to have a lot of potential.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

LB: Neil Taylor

The Welsh left-back has been a free agent ever since being released by Aston Villa at the end of last season. The former Swansea man may now have to look abroad if he is to find a club for this season, with Saudi Arabia mentioned as a potential destination for the 32-year-old.

RM: Hatem Ben Arfa

The third ex-PSG player to find their way into this line-up, Ben Arfa has found first-team football tough to come by over the last few years. A magnificent talent at his best, the Frenchman wowed Newcastle fans at St James' Park during a four-year stay on Tyneside between 2011 and 2015. Now 34, though, that sort of form may well be behind him.

CM: Jack Wilshere

At one time, former Arsenal man Wilshere was considered to be one of the brightest young players in the country. Capped 34 times by England between 2010 and 2016, the 29-year-old has suffered badly with injuries throughout his career, robbing the footballing world of an exceptional talent.

Despite his physical woes, however, Wilshere seems determined to play on - and was even exploring a switch to Serie B side Como after training with them. Unfortunately for Wilshere, passport issues ended his hopes of getting a deal over the line.

CM: Nabil Bentaleb

Just 26 years old, Algerian international Bentaleb finds himself without a club, having departed Schalke in the summer. The midfielder boasts Premier League experience with both Spurs and Newcastle - and should find a new home before too long.

LM: Robbie Brady

Injuries were not kind to 27-year-old Brady during his recent spell with Burnley, with ended at the conclusion of last season. The Republic of Ireland international is now reportedly eyeing a move overseas in an effort to revive his career.

Premier League quiz: Did these 20 players sign for their top-flight clubs on transfer deadline day?

1 of 20 Did Kieran Tierney join Arsenal on transfer deadline day in 2019? Yes No

ST: Andy Carroll

Just over a decade ago on transfer deadline day, Andy Carroll made a £50m move from Newcastle to Liverpool. Truthfully, that switch marked the beginning of an injury-ravaged decline for the striker - now 32.

His 2019 return to Newcastle didn't go as planned, either, with Carroll notching just one Premier League goal across two seasons for the Magpies in that spell.

A move to the Championship has now been mooted for the former England frontman, who might find goals easier to come by at that level.

ST: Daniel Sturridge

As recently as 2017, Sturridge was playing international football for England. After leaving Liverpool in 2019 though - where he scored 50 goals in 116 Premier League games - the 32-year-old has barely managed to play a handful of games.

Most recently seen plying his trade with Trabonzspor in Turkey, Sturridge has now been unattached for more than a year.

Ronaldo IN Haaland NEXT? (Via The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News