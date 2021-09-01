Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese legend returns to the club in a €23m move from Juventus.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday," he told the club's official website.

"I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Ronaldo's signing completes a brilliant summer for Man United.

As well as the legendary forward, they also signed Jadon Sancho from Dortmund and Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Per Transfermarkt, United's squad value has now soared to £843.73m. But how does their squad value compare to the rest of the Premier League club's?

View below, using figures provided by Transfermarkt.

20. Watford - £120.42m

19. Burnley - £130.77m

18. Brentford - £151.07m

17. Norwich City - £170.60m

16. Crystal Palace - £215.51m

15. Southampton FC - £219.87m

14. Newcastle United - £218.61m

13. Brighton & Hove Albion - £223.29m

12. Leeds United - £225.72m

11. West Ham United - £319.28m

10. Wolverhampton Wanderers - £351.99m

9. Aston Villa - £366.12m

8. Everton - £415.58m

7. Arsenal - £493.65m

6. Leicester City - £495.09m

5. Tottenham Hotspur- £627.30m

4. Liverpool - £791.55m

3. Chelsea - £793.35m

2. Manchester United - £843.53m

1. Manchester City - £934.47m

United now have the Premier League's second most valuable squad after soaring above Chelsea.

Only United's fierce rivals, Man City, are above them.

Pep Guardiola has assembled a side that has a squad value of nearly £1 billion.

Chelsea complete the top three, just ahead of Liverpool.

Kalvin Phillips to Man United? Saul Niguez to Chelsea! | The Football Terrace

Despite a catastrophic beginning to the campaign, Arsenal have the seventh most valuable squad in England's top tier. Their squad value suggests Mikel Arteta is seriously underachieving at the club.

Elsewhere, West Ham only have the 11th most valuable squad in the Premier League.

They've made an incredible start to the 2021/22 season and are performing well above expectations.

Watford have the least valuable squad in England's top tier, with their players worth a total of just £120.42m.

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News