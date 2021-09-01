Everton Transfer News: Toffees pull off Deadline Day masterstroke

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton have completed the signing of striker Salomon Rondon, as confirmed by the club's official website.

What's the latest transfer news involving Rondon?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, it was reported on Tuesday that the Toffees were looking to wrap up the signing of Rondon on Deadline Day.

They left it late but news eventually filtered through late in the evening confirming that the Premier League club had managed to get the deal done.

The 31-year-old has arrived on a two-year deal with an option to extend his stay at the club by a further 12 months.

How has Rondon fared since leaving the Premier League?

The 83-cap international has spent the last two years in China and Russia after leaving Newcastle in 2019.

He showed his class for Dalian Professional, netting 14 goals and providing seven assists in 25 league appearances during his time at the Chinese club.

He then secured a brief loan move to CSKA Moscow, where he continued to find the target, scoring four times in his 10 top-flight matches. This indicates that although he is now into his thirties, he can still score goals on a regular basis.

Did Everton pull off any other Deadline Day signings?

In the end they were only able to land Rondon.

The club were linked with a couple of other signings, as Luis Diaz and Sean Longstaff were reported as targets for the Merseysiders.

However, a deal could not be agreed for either player, meaning that Rafael Benitez had to be content with just bringing in Rondon on the final day of the transfer window.

Could Rondon be key to Everton's resurgence this season?

Despite some promising signs at times, Everton's 2020/21 campaign was a disappointing one in the end.

The side finished as the lowest scorers in the top half with just 47 goals, and it was clear that they did not have much strength in depth behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison up front. This is evident from the fact that no player in the squad managed to score more than a single goal from the bench across the course of the season, highlighting how they lacked substitutes who could make a significant impact.

Rondon could change this, though. He is experienced at Premier League level thanks to his time at West Brom and Newcastle, and having previously worked under Benitez he should be able to hit the ground running.

At 6 foot 1, he will be a formidable figure in the penalty area, much like Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, which could ensure that Everton offer more of an attacking threat in the final third so that they can improve on last season's mid-table finish.

