Crystal Palace Transfer News: £18m-rated attacker was targeted on Deadline Day

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace missed out on signing a former Premier League forward on Deadline Day, as reported by Foot Mercato journalist Sebastien Nonda.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Who did Palace miss out on signing on Deadline Day?

Nonda has claimed that Palace and Atalanta were both interested in signing Jeremie Boga on the final day of the transfer window but a deal could not be agreed with the latter club, while Boga did not want to move to Selhurst Park, leading to the attacker staying at Sassuolo.

The reporter wrote on Twitter: "Jéremie Boga will not move this summer. Atalanta and Sassuolo failed to strike a deal for a dry transfer. The Ivorian international has refused to join Crystal Palace."

Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs?! Who had the best summer transfer window? Hear all the debate on The Football Terrace...

What is Boga's record since leaving England?

The 24-year-old struggled to show his true potential during his time in England, making just a single appearance for Chelsea, before spending a season at Birmingham City where he managed to score two goals in 31 Championship matches.

He has shown his class in Serie A, though. In 92 top-flight games for Sassuolo, he has been directly involved in 26 goals. His best campaign in terms of numbers came in 2019/20 when he scored 11 goals and provided five assists as his side secured an eighth-place finish.

Did Palace manage to sign anyone else on Deadline Day?

Palace may have failed to land Boga, who is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, but they did manage to make one signing on Deadline Day.

The Eagles brought in striker Odsonne Edouard from Celtic on a four-year deal, with the 23-year-old becoming their seventh signing of the summer.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Christian Benteke wear for Crystal Palace? 20 10 9 11

How big a blow is it for Palace to miss out on Boga?

It is undoubtedly disappointing.

Palace were also linked with Daniel James in the closing days of the transfer market, so it appears clear that Patrick Vieira wanted to add a winger to his squad.

However, James moved to Leeds on Deadline Day while Boga stayed put in Italy. The Ivorian international would have been a fine addition to Vieira's side, providing much-needed support to the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Edouard in the final third of the pitch. Palace need more from their forwards after scoring just twice in their opening three league games this term.

The Premier League club were unable to convince Boga to return to England, though, and they now look a little short of high-quality options out wide heading into the next few months of the season.

News Now - Sport News