Cristiano Ronaldo was back on the pitch on Wednesday evening as Portugal took on Ireland at the Estádio Algarve.

The 36-year-old, who officially signed for Man United earlier this week, was looking to become the outright highest goal scorer in international history.

He went into the game level with Ali Daei at the top of the charts with 109 goals.

Ronaldo had a golden opportunity to break the record when Portugal were given a penalty inside the 15 minute mark.

The referee pointed to the spot after Bruno Fernandes went down inside the box following a challenge from Jeff Hendrick.

There was drama in the build-up to the penalty.

Dara O'Shea, looking to put Ronaldo off, kicked the ball away after Ronaldo placed it on the spot.

The legendary forward was not happy and gave O'Shea a little dig in anger.

O'Shea held his head in an attempt to get Ronaldo in trouble but VAR decided to not take action.

Ronaldo composed himself but he would then miss the resulting penalty.

What a save that is from Gavin Bazunu. That's a moment the 19-year-old will never forget.

That was the first time Ronaldo has missed a penalty for Portugal in his last seven attempts.

Prior to tonight, the last time he had failed to convert a penalty for his national side was against Iran at the 2018 World Cup.

Portugal then fell behind just before half-time when John Egan bear Ronaldo in the air to score his first international goal.

It was a half to forget for Ronaldo but he still has plenty of time to break Daei's record.

