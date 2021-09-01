Manchester United quiz: Can you answer these 12 questions about Cristiano Ronaldo's first spell?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United created headlines across the globe last month when it was revealed that they were pursuing a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils eventually completed a move for the Portuguese forward on transfer deadline day.

As confirmed by the club's official website, Ronaldo has signed a two-year deal at Old Trafford which includes an option to extend his stay for another 12 months.

It is understood that United paid Juventus an initial fee of €15m (£12.85m) for the 36-year-old.

Before becoming an iconic figure, Ronaldo developed his skills by learning from the guidance of former Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

After showing glimpses of his undoubted talent during his first few seasons at Old Trafford, the forward took his game to another level during the 2007/08 campaign as he provided 50 direct goal contributions in 49 appearances for United.

As a result of these stunning displays, Ronaldo won the first of his five Ballon d'Or awards.

Following a trophy-laden spell with United, Ronaldo went on to produce some astonishing performances during his time at Real Madrid and Juventus.

Having now sealed a return to Manchester, it will be fascinating to see whether the forward is able to set the Premier League alight this season.

Here, in our latest GIVEMESPORT quiz, we have decided to test out your Ronaldo knowledge by asking you 12 questions about his first spell at United.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow United fans!

1 of 12 When did Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Manchester United? 2002 2003 2005 2007

