West Ham Transfer News: Irons were offered Deadline Day defender deal

Journalist Paul Brown has revealed that West Ham were offered the chance to sign Porto left-back Zaidu on Deadline Day.

What's the latest transfer news involving Zaidu?

Having originally claimed that West Ham had failed to sign Zaidu on the final day of the transfer window, Brown clarified that the Irons had actually been given the opportunity to land the 24-year-old but opted not to pursue a deal.

He wrote on Twitter: "Hearing this is more a case of West Ham being offered the player and deciding against it, rather than failing with a bid. Club happy with business done. Never high on Zaidu (had other positions of greater need)."

Who did West Ham sign in the final week of the transfer window?

West Ham may have decided against going after Zaidu but they did manage to make three other signings in the final week of the window.

The club added Kurt Zouma to their ranks for £31.5m, before bringing in Nikola Vlasic on Deadline Day for £27m. Midfielder Alex Kral was also signed in the final hours of the market on loan, but the Hammers have the obligation to buy him outright at the end of this deal, and they may have had this in mind when deciding whether to make a bid for Zaidu.

It has turned into somewhat of an expensive summer for West Ham, so it is understandable that they knocked back the chance to sign Zaidu in the end.

What were Zaidu's stats last season?

Zaidu featured regularly for Porto in the league last season, making 25 top-flight appearances as his side finished runners-up to Sporting Lisbon in the table.

As per WhoScored, the defender completed 48 tackles and made 33 interceptions. These numbers saw him rank inside the top four in both categories when compared with his teammates.

He also started all 10 of Porto's Champions League games during their run to the quarter-finals before they were eliminated by eventual winners Chelsea.

Do West Ham have the resources to cope with not signing Zaidu?

Aaron Cresswell is the side's undisputed first-choice left-back at the moment, and he has been a solid performer for David Moyes' men in recent times. The 31-year-old registered eight assists in the Premier League last season - none of his teammates could match that number.

However, if Cresswell were to get injured, West Ham could be short of options in this position. Cresswell's current understudy is Arthur Masuaku, who spent a significant portion of last term on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Relying on him as a back-up player moving forwards after such a lengthy lay-off is a big ask. Therefore, there is a lot of pressure on Cresswell to stay fit, and if he doesn't West Ham could become stretched for resources at left-back heading into a busy period of the season when they start playing European football, and may end up regretting turning their back on Zaidu.

