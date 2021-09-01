Leeds Transfer News: £68.7m star tracked at Elland Road this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Porto winger Luis Diaz was a player of interest for Leeds United during the transfer window, as reported by Record via Sport Witness.

What's the latest transfer news involving Diaz?

According to the Portuguese outlet, Leeds were keeping tabs on Diaz this summer after his impressive campaign at Porto last season, when he was directly involved in 11 league goals for the club.

However, the Premier League outfit never submitted an official bid for the 24-year-old.

Were other clubs interested in him?

In the closing days of the transfer window, Everton were reportedly keen on signing Diaz in a swap deal that would have seen James Rodriguez head in the opposite direction.

This move failed to materialise, though, with it being confirmed late on Deadline Day that talks had broken down between Everton and Porto, meaning that Diaz would be staying at the latter club.

How did Diaz fare at the Copa America?

Having been included in Colombia's squad for this summer's Copa America, Diaz's tournament did not get off to the best of starts.

He was left on the bench for the side's opening game against Ecuador, and was then sent off three days later when Colombia took on Venezuela.

After serving his suspension, though, he went on to establish himself as one of the stars of the competition. The forward scored against Brazil and Argentina, as Colombia made it through to the semi-finals before losing on penalties.

Diaz quickly put that disappointment behind him, netting two more goals in the third-place play-off clash with Peru to secure his side a 3-2 victory.

Did they make the right decision to not pursue Diaz?

It seems that way.

It has been reported that Porto's club president Pinto da Costa did not want his prized asset to leave for less than his release clause, which stands at €80m (£68.7m). This is a huge fee that Leeds would likely have struggled to pay.

Instead, they managed to secure the services of Daniel James on Deadline Day, signing the winger from Manchester United for less than half the price they'd have had to pay for Diaz.

By opting to move for James rather than Diaz, Leeds appear to have saved themselves from paying an eye-watering transfer fee, while James is also a year younger than Diaz and has Premier League experience, so is arguably better-equipped to settle in quickly and become an instant hit with the club's supporters.

