Newcastle Transfer News: Report explains Deadline Day drama

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Telegraph have revealed why Hamza Choudhury failed to sign for Newcastle United on Deadline Day.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What happened with Choudhury's proposed move to Newcastle on Deadline Day?

It appeared that Choudhury was set to join Steve Bruce's men on loan on Deadline Day, with reports early in the morning claiming that the 23-year-old was keen on a temporary switch to Newcastle.

However, by late morning, news was filtering through that talks had broken down and that the deal was off, leading to the midfielder ending up staying at Leicester.

Haaland the next major signing at Man United? Hear all the post-deadline gossip on The Football Terrace...

Why did talks break down?

It seems that it simply came down to money.

The North-East club were reportedly unwilling to pay the loan fee - believed to be £1.5m - or the portion of Choudhury's wages that would have been necessary to see the deal go through.

It is understood that Newcastle gave Choudhury a different reason for the transfer failing to take place, though. They told the former England Under-21 international that they were not going to sign him due to Emil Krafth refusing to move to Fulham on Tuesday afternoon.

The Magpies seemingly wanted to offload a player before bringing Choudhury in, and when Krafth didn't leave they pulled the plug on agreeing terms with Leicester, despite Krafth and Choudhury playing in different positions.

Have Newcastle tried to sign Choudhury before?

Newcastle also tried to sign Choudhury on loan back in January.

They did not manage to get the deal done, though, and now, a matter of months later, they have failed to land the central midfielder again.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Miguel Almiron wear for Newcastle? 20 24 22 26

Are Newcastle in significant danger of relegation this season?

They could be.

The side looked to be in trouble at one stage last season before they won five of their last eight games to finish comfortably above the drop zone. That may have given them a false sense of security, though.

This summer they have only made one permanent signing, and that was Joe Willock, a player that they had on loan from Arsenal during the second half of last season. Therefore, it could be argued that they have not strengthened their squad at all since last term.

Bruce's side have started this season poorly, taking just one point from their opening three games, while they were also dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Burnley.

The atmosphere at the club does not seem to be a positive one, especially after missing out on Choudhury again, and Bruce could now have his work cut out to turn things around before his team get dragged into a relegation scrap.

News Now - Sport News