Cristiano Ronaldo became the outright all-time record goal scorer in international football on Wednesday evening.

The legendary forward needed just one goal for Portugal against Ireland to surpass Ali Daei's record.

He had a glorious opportunity inside 15 minutes when Portugal were given a penalty.

Bruno Fernandes was felled inside the box and Ronaldo looked on the verge of yet more history.

He missed the chance on this occasion, though, as he saw his spot-kick well saved by Gavin Bazunu.

But he made amends in the 89th minute.

Portugal were trailing 1-0 going into the latter stages of the game and needed their talisman to get them out of a hole.

And he did just that as he powered a header into the net.

Watch the goal below:

It was a record-breaking goal but Ronaldo was not done yet.

Incredibly, he then broke Ireland hearts with virtually the last kick of the game.

Joao Mario swung in a cross and on hand was Ronaldo to produce a majestic header that nestled into the corner.

This man is just incredible. What he has achieved - and what he is still achieving at the age of 36 - is just extraordinary.

Ronaldo went wild and he had every right to do so.

He took off his shirt in celebration and was booked, but he won't care one bit.

Ireland were minutes away from securing one of the best results in their history. But Ronaldo had other ideas.

He was ecstatic after becoming the highest goal scorer in international history.

"This record is mine and it is unique," Ronaldo said after the match, per ESPN.

"I'm extremely happy and it's another one for my career,. It's about motivation and the desire I have to continue playing football, also from this last contract I made, in which I was happy to return home.

"If we get up every day with the ambition to motivate and do better, to make the fans and our children happy, that is essential. It's another record for the museum."

