France welcomed Bosnia to Paris for their World Cup qualifying match on Wednesday.

Les Bleus were hoping to get a win in their first game since crashing out of the Euro 2020 last 16 to Switzerland.

But they didn't have it all their own way against Bosnia.

The away side took a shock lead when Edin Dzeko opened the scoring in the 36th minute.

France immediately battled back, though, and restored parity three minutes later through Antoine Griezmann.

But they were reduced to 10 men just after half-time and it came after a quite brainless tackle by Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

The France defender, who was heavily linked to Chelsea in the summer, produced a horror challenge on Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac deep in Bosnia's half.

He was initially given a yellow card but VAR decided to upgrade it to a red.

It was a very poor challenge and you can watch it below:

How brainless is that?! The ball was by Bosnia's corner flag but, for some odd reason, the Frenchman felt the need to dive into the challenge.

Kolasinac, unfortunately, could not continue and had to be replaced.

View some reaction to Kounde's challenge below:

While reddit user TheAbrableOnetyOne said: "I got shivers just from looking at the 'tackle'".

Despite being down a man for the best part of 40 minutes, France held on to clinch a point.

They have collected eight points and are still unbeaten through their opening four games.

Didier Deschamps' side will now play Ukraine in Kyiv on Saturday evening.

