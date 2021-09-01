Chelsea Transfer News: Forgotten Blues star had major impact on Saul loan deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Saul Niguez's friendship with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa played a role in the Atletico Madrid midfielder moving to the Premier League club on loan, as reported by journalist Nazaar Kinsella.

What's the latest transfer news involving Saul Niguez?

The Spain international was the Premier League's last big-name arrival on Deadline Day.

In fact, the loan deal missed the 11pm cut-off but claims of Chelsea having everything done and dusted to sign Saul came through around half an hour later.

Chelsea then announced they'd got the deal over the line prior to midnight, confirming that Saul had been signed on a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent.

What has Nazaar Kinsella reported about Saul and Kepa?

The Goal journalist was covering Saul's appearance on Twitch this morning following the announcement of his Chelsea deal.

As well as directly quoting the new Blues signing, Kinsella also reported that the Atletico man's relationship with Kepa had played a role in his move to Stamford Bridge.

Kinsella relayed to his followers: "Saul is travelling to London today and will wear the no17 shirt. His friendship with Kepa also played a role in the deal."

What's happened to Kepa?

Chelsea initially signed Kepa for a staggering £72m, which was a club-record fee at the time, and handed him a contract reportedly worth £155k per-week.

However, after two full seasons between the sticks, the Spain international lost his No.1 status at the start of last term when Chelsea brought in Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

The Senegal international has conceded just 31 goals in 48 appearances for Chelsea, also keeping 27 clean sheets.

In contrast, Kepa has conceded 120 goals in 110 Blues outings, managing only 40 clean sheets.

At this stage of his Chelsea career, Kepa is very much a forgotten man and it seems inevitable the club will eventually make a big loss on their initial investment.

Why are Kepa and Saul friends?

Kepa and Saul have never played together at club level before but they're both the same age - 26 - and have been involved with the Spanish national team at both youth and senior level.

Transfermarkt documents 28 occasions in which they've played together, although their actual number of shared appearances may well be greater, ranging from the U18s to Spain's first-string side.

Kepa and Saul were also both part of the Spain U19 squad that won the European championship for the age group in 2012.

Nine years later, they're now club team-mates at Chelsea and will be hoping to lift silverware alongside each other once again.

