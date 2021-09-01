Man United Transfer News: Major update emerges on Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to ESPN, Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is still Manchester United's priority transfer target for next summer despite the Deadline Day signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

What's the latest transfer news involving Erling Haaland?

ESPN claim that United are still pursuing a deal for Haaland ahead of next season, when his €75m (£64.4m) release clause will come into effect.

That is irrespective of the fact they confirmed the arrival of Ronaldo on Deadline Day, in a deal that apparently went beyond the budget United had set out for the transfer window just gone.

United have also made Ronaldo the highest-paid player at the club, however that hasn't affected their plans to snap up the Borussia Dortmund star in summer 2022.

Why do United still want Haaland?

Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player of his generation, but at the age of 36 his era at the very top of the game is coming to an end.

Haaland, meanwhile, looks like he could well take up that mantle in the coming years should Ronaldo's age indeed catch up with him.

At this stage of his career, the Norway international boasts almost as many goal involvements as senior appearances in club football - 143 in 157 outings - while his national team record stands at seven in 12.

At 21 years old he appears destined for greatness, potentially forming the next Ronaldo-Messi-style Ballon d'Or rivalry with France sensation Kylian Mbappe.

Likewise, Haaland has remained in United's thoughts ever since they tried to beat Dortmund to his services in January 2020, while the cut-price release clause is virtually impossible to pass up for any major club.

Will United land Haaland next summer?

That ultimately remains to be seen - there will be massive competition for his signature.

ESPN claim Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG are all interested in signing Haaland, while the specific situations at each club provide unique motivations.

City, for example, missed out on Harry Kane this summer and still lack an established out-and-out No.9.

Bayern see him as the perfect successor for Robert Lewandowski, who is reportedly keen to find a new challenge at some point in the near future.

And PSG may need a replacement for Mbappe, whose contract is due to expire next summer.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have been heavily linked with Mbappe and there's an obvious appeal to announcing both him and Haaland in the same transfer window.

United will need to make themselves a more enticing prospect than all of the above clubs if they want to land the Dortmund sensation, whether that's through footballing or financial means.

