Man City Latest News: Agreement reached with £45m-rated international

Goalkeeper Ederson has signed a new contract at Manchester City, as confirmed by the club's official website.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ederson?

The Brazilian shot-stopper has agreed a new five-year deal at the Etihad which will keep him on the books until the summer of 2026.

It sounds like a mighty show of faith in Ederson, but in truth City have only extended his stay by another twelve months.

Nonetheless, the fresh terms make it clear the former Benfica goalkeeper is very much in City's long-term plans.

A familiar theme at Man City?

Very much so. Prior to Deadline Day, City announced they had handed a new deal to star defender Ruben Dias.

The Portugal international also agreed a new contract extending his stay by another year, despite his previous deal not being due to expire until summer 2026.

Having only made one major signing this summer in the form of Jack Grealish, it seems City are more focused on tying down the assets they already have.

As well as Dias and Ederson, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho and John Stones have put pen to paper at the Etihad in 2021.

Who could be next to sign a new deal?

Looking at the situation on Transfermarkt, City do have a number of players now into the final two years of their contracts.

The Premier League champions will want to avoid players reaching the final twelve months of their deals, as they will be faced with the prospect of selling at a reduced value or risk losing them on free transfers.

Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez all fall into that category, despite featuring in all of City's Premier League outings so far this season, as well as backup goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Perhaps we'll see some of the above quintet agree new deals in the coming months.

Fernandinho and Scott Carson will see their deals expire at the end of the season but as ageing players, it remains to be seen if they'll be handed new contracts.

What are Ederson's stats for Man City?

While the stats differ slightly to City's official website, Transfermarkt claim Ederson has kept 97 clean sheets in 195 appearances for the club, while conceding 145 goals.

He's also picked up eleven yellow cards and has seen red on one occasion - against Wolves in December 2019, when City eventually lost 3-2 at Molineux.

Ederson also boasts 16 caps for Brazil, where he faces competition for a starting berth from Liverpool No.1 Alisson.

