Netherlands and Norway drew 1-1 in their World Cup qualifying group G match on Wednesday evening.

Louis van Gaal's side went into the game as the favourites but they fell behind after 20 minutes.

Erling Haaland continued his brilliant start to the season as he broke the deadlock.

The Dortmund striker found space inside the box, bought the ball down with a sumptuous touch and then found the back of the net.

Norway weren't ahead for long, though, as Davy Klaassen restored parity 16 minutes later.

There were no further goals as both sides shared the spoils.

Virgil van Dijk, arguably the best centre-back in the world, was making his first start for his country since October 2020.

The Dutchman appeared to dislocate his finger minutes after the break but he was able to continue and complete the full 90 minutes.

Van Dijk is a world star who is a hero of many around the world.

And one fan showed their admiration for the Liverpool centre-back as they tried desperately to get a selfie with him after the game.

Van Dijk was conducting a post-match interview when the eager supporter interrupted.

The 30-year-old had absolutely no time for the fan as he pushed him away before continuing the interview like nothing happened.

Watch the moment below:

Word of advice: never ask Van Dijk for a selfie when he's speaking to the media.

Van Dijk took to social media after the game.

He wrote on Twitter: "Felt good to lead the boys out there again but we have loads of things to work on. We need 2 big results now for the remaining games. First up in Eindhoven on Saturday, see you all there!"

Van Dijk will no doubt be leading his side once again when Netherlands take on Montenegro at the Philips Stadium this weekend.

Van Gaal's side are currently second in Group G and will be looking for a win as they continue their bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

