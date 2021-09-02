Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo further cemented his status as one of football’s all-time greats on Wednesday night.

The 36-year-old netted a dramatic late brace to earn Portugal a 2-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland in a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

In the process, Ronaldo broke Ali Daei’s long-standing record to become the greatest goalscorer in international football history.

Ronaldo surpassed Daei’s record with an 89th-minute header.

He then netted the 111th international goal of his extraordinary career with another header in the final minute of the game.

One fan who witnessed the action unfold inside the Estadio Algarve (@kyle2tweet) managed to record footage of Ronaldo celebrating his winning goal right in front of him.

You can watch the video here…

Absolute scenes!

Football fans particularly enjoyed Pepe grabbing the security guard during the celebrations…

"I'm so happy, not only because I beat the record, but for the special moment that we had," Ronaldo told RTE after the match. "Two goals at the end of the game. I have to appreciate what the team did, we believed until the end. I'm so glad."

Ronaldo will get a few extra days' rest before United debut

Because he received a booking for taking off his shirt, Ronaldo will subsequently miss Portugal’s next World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on September 7.

However, this could be a bonus for Manchester United, who face Newcastle United four days later.

Ronaldo will now have a few extra days’ rest and the chance to spend a bit longer with his new teammates ahead of his second debut for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may even decide to play Ronaldo from the start against the Magpies.

According to The Times, ticket resale website are looking to cash in on Ronaldo’s sensational return to Old Trafford by charging fans an eye-watering £2,500 to watch the Portuguese superstar’s first appearance in a red shirt since 2009.

