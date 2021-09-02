Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly been informed that George Russell is going to be his Mercedes teammate next season and it is being claimed that the reigning champion is not happy with the call.

The F1 driver market merry-go-round is starting to seriously whir into life with Kimi Raikkonen's announcement over his retirement looking set to spark a chain reaction.

Indeed, his exit frees up a spot at Alfa Romeo - tipped to be taken up by current Mercedes man Valtteri Bottas - with his spot then to be claimed by George Russell in the Silver Arrows garage.

Certainly, it's a story that has been looking quite possible for a few months now and, according to the Daily Mail, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has now come to his decision, informing Hamilton who his teammate for next year will be in the process.

They claim to have spoken to a source close to the situation, too, who has gone on record to say that the 7-time champion is not best pleased with the decision, with him going public earlier on this campaign in praising Valtteri Bottas as 'his best teammate ever.'

The source told the Mail:

"Toto has made up his mind to bring in George. Lewis has been told and he’s not happy.

"He wanted Valtteri as a team-mate because he is compliant and not quite quick enough to trouble him, but that’s not what is happening.

"You could say, as far as Lewis is concerned, it’s gone down like a lead balloon."

Evidently, it shakes up the status quo at Mercedes and that is always a new dynamic that a driver will have an air of caution over, especially when things have been so good for Hamilton in recent years alongside Bottas, compared to the environment towards the end of his partnership with Nico Rosberg.

Mercedes must do what's best for the team, though, and Russell deserves his shot - though you have to say Lewis surely wouldn't care too much if even Max Verstappen was his next teammate, as he should have the confidence and belief to rise to any challenge.

