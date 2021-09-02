Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Steven Gerrard is and always be a Premier League legend.

A remarkable player, Gerrard played 504 top flight games for Liverpool and scored 120 goals.

The Englishman also recorded 92 assists in the Premier League, the seventh most in history.

Arguably his best ever assist in a red shirt came against Fulham seven years ago.

On February 12, 2014, Liverpool travelled to Craven Cottage for their Premier League clash.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The Reds were in the top four and were looking to end their wait for a league title.

But Fulham, who were rock bottom in the league, took the lead after eight minutes.

Brendan Rodgers' side restored parity just before half-time and it came after a moment of magic from Gerrard.

The Englishman lost his footing in the middle of the park but he soon regained his composure.

Gerrard spotted the run of Daniel Sturridge and he found him with a quite miraculous outside-of-the-foot pass.

Sturridge then did the rest as he finished past the onrushing Maarten Stekelenburg.

What a ridiculous ball. To produce a pass that precise is just special.

Seven years on and Daniel Sturridge still can't believe how good Gerrard's pass was.

Reacting to the assist, Sturridge said: "This assist was an absolute joke I swear. Not many players can do stuff like this in football today. Stevie G was a different animal."

We agree with you, Daniel.

It's no surprise that Sturridge named his former Liverpool teammate as the best midfielder he had played alongside.

Speaking to LFCTV in 2015, he said, per SportsMole: "It's a difficult one, but I think midfield-wise I'd definitely say he's the best, and that's not me saying that for the cameras or me saying that because I'm playing with him now.

Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs?! Who had the best summer transfer window? Hear all the debate on The Football Terrace...

"I've played with the likes of Lamps (Frank Lampard), [Michael] Ballack, Deco, at Manchester City there was Elano who was a very, very good player, but for me I think Stevie's the one.

"He's got everything, he does everything. I think for a striker he's a dream to play with because you're always going to get chances, you're always going to score and the players that have been here have reaped the rewards of playing with him as well."

1 of 12 Did Roberto Firmino score for Liverpool on his Premier League debut? Yes No

News Now - Sport News