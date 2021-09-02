Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Floyd Mayweather believes that the bout between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley on Saturday, August 28 was awarded incorrectly.

The tie ended via a split-decision by the judges that went in Paul’s favour, however, “The Chosen One” has since spoken out on not only his, but boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s disapproval of the decision.

When speaking to Ariel Helwani, the 39-year-old said: “[Floyd said] I did some things really well that I should’ve done more of, he did say just a little more output.

“He did think that I won the fight… he said I told you that he was going to be kind of scared of you, you been in there before.”

The two trained together in the lead up to Woodley’s first boxing match, with the star having to convert from his MMA ways for one game, similarly to when Conor McGregor faced Mayweather back in 2017.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, is unbothered when it comes to speculation regarding the controversy of the split-decision.

He tweeted post-fight:

“Men lie… women lie… numbers don’t”, with a picture attached of the in game statistics, showing that he landed more of the shots compared to his opponent.

Whilst the percentages between the pair seem fairly close, Paul landed a whopping 22 body shots compared to Woodley’s six.

There was more controversy revolving around the fight when fans noticed a potential knockdown during the match.

During round four, after Paul had dominated the first three, he was struck by an overhand right from Woodley which sent him staggering backwards into the ropes, and viewers were adamant that, had he not been held up by the ropes, it would have been awarded as a knockdown.

However, even if Woodley had been given the decision, it’s unlikely the outcome of the split-decision would have changed.

The bout extended Paul’s boxing record to 4-0, with this being his only win that didn’t come via a knockdown. Woodley has offered up the opportunity for the two fighters to rematch, which could be announced in the coming months if the two fighters can come to an agreement.

