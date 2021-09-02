Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar made his long-awaited return to the company at the WWE SummerSlam 2021 event, appearing following the main event between Roman Reigns and John Cena.

Lesnar has reportedly always been a private person, living as quiet a life as possible outside of his careers in the UFC and pro wrestling.

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas recently discussed what the 'Beast Incarnate' is like when he is backstage and not in front of the bright lights of WWE.

Haas appeared on UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone and described what it was like working with Lesnar in 2002-2003 whilst the two stars were building their names in the company.

“Yeah man, he is a great guy. I remember, one time we rode together, just listening to country music. He’s a country boy, I’m a country boy. We both like cold beer and country music. He wants to be the best, works out hard, very hard. “He is very stand-offish, only really associates with you if he likes you, if he knows you’re a genuine person. I think we got along so well because of our backgrounds, amateur wrestling after college, that had a lot to do with it.”

credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription

Lesnar is expected to be working with Reigns for the Universal Championship at some point in the next couple of months.

Reigns will first be defending his title in a feud with Finn Balor, and Lesnar is reportedly being considered as the opponent for Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in October or Survivor Series in November.

