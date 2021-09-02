QPR news: Hoops could make post-deadline addition as they eye agreement

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to build upon their impressive start to the 2021/22 campaign when they return to action following the international break later this month.

The Hoops have yet to suffer a defeat in the Championship this season and currently sit third in the standings.

Set to face Reading on September 11th, QPR ought to be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture following their recent victory over Coventry City.

QPR manager Mark Warburton could potentially opt to hand Andre Gray his debut in this particular fixture.

The 30-year-old was signed by the Hoops on a temporary basis on transfer deadline day from Watford.

Although Warburton is able to call upon the services of Gray, Charlie Austin and Lyndon Dykes, he is currently casting an eye over another striker who is a free-agent.

According to West London Sport, the Hoops are considering adding Martell Taylor-Crossdale to their squad after giving him the opportunity to impress for the club's Under-23's.

The 21-year-old, who was released by Fulham in June, scored against Barnsley on Tuesday as QPR's youth side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Taylor-Crossdale spent some time with the Hoops earlier this year but was unable to seal a deal ahead of the current season.

After joining Fulham in 2019, Taylor-Crossdale would have been hoping to force his way into the club's starting eleven.

However, the forward was limited to just one appearance for the club's senior side during his spell at Craven Cottage.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst there may be room for a new striker at QPR following Warburton's decision to loan out Charlie Kelman, the jury is out on whether Taylor-Crossdale is ready to play at this level.

Having never featured in the second-tier before, the forward may find it difficult to adapt to the competitiveness that this division is famed for.

Taking this into consideration, it could be argued that QPR should only sanction a deal for the forward as a long-term investment as it is extremely unlikely that he will overtake the likes of Austin and Dykes in the pecking order at the club during the current campaign.

Providing that the forward continues to impress at Under-23 level, there is no reason he cannot eventually force his way into the senior squad in the not too distant future.

However, if Taylor-Crossdale wants to play regular first-team football this season, he may find it beneficial to move to a lower league side in the coming weeks.

