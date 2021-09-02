Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will be taking place next year from Texas, however, the plans for the show to revert back to a one night only event have reportedly changed.

The company confirmed earlier this year that the PPV event would be taking place on April 3, 2022, from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A new report indicates that WWE will be once again running with the two-night format that was a success during WrestleMania 36 and 37.

Fightful Select recently reported that WWE will be running the event over two nights, with many backstage extremely happy with how the format for WrestleMania 36 and 37 worked over the past two years.

"After the reception of the last two years of WrestleMania being split up into two nights, Fightful has learned the working plan internally as of last week was for WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas to also be split up into two nights. The shows are scheduled for Saturday, April 2, and Sunday April 3. As long as things hold up, it'd be the first two-night WrestleMania in front of a full crowd. As cliche as 'plans change' may be, they do, so nothing is official until the company announces it themselves. Up until a few days before Allegiant Stadium was announced as the Summerslam venue, there were several within WWE still pushing for other cities and venues. The reception from the roster for a two-night WrestleMania has been unanimously positive, which we'll have more on soon."

There is currently no news on what matches WWE will be working towards on the PPV next year, however, The Rock is reportedly considered a 'lock' in terms of appearing on the card on either April 2nd or 3rd next year in Arlington.

Check out the first of our new GMS Turnbuckle Talk podcast series below, featuring our own Louis Dangoor and talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy. The hosts talk CM Punk's AEW debut, Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch's WWE returns, SummerSlam and much more.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News