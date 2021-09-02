Reading: The Royals prepare for first season without Fara Williams – WSL Preview

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reading will kick off the 2021/22 Women's Super League campaign on Friday with a trip to Manchester United.

There's been a lot of excitement building around this season, with the promise of a thrilling title chase, scrappy relegation battle, and a tussle for Champions League football.

GiveMeSport Women runs through everything you need to know about Reading, including the club background, star players, fan opinion, and our predicted final position come May.

Reading's background

The Royals are one of the youngest WSL outfits, having been founded in 2006 by Reading FC. However, their affiliation with women's football goes back further than this.

In 1988, Reading were linked with the side known as Reading Royals LFC – previously operating under the name Twyford Comets. The relationship went on for years before the Berkshire club opted to start up its own women's team.

They previously played in the Premier League National Division before being granted licence to play in the WSL 2 in 2014. Reading did not start their top flight era until 2015.

The Royals are managed by Kelly Chambers and play their home games at the Madejski Stadium, sharing the ground with the men's team. They previously played at Adams Park but upgraded from the Wycombe stadium to their new digs ahead of last season.

Reading birthed Chelsea and England star, Fran Kirby, who made her senior debut with the Royals at the age of 16 before being snapped up by the West Londoners in 2015.

How did last season go for Reading?

It was perhaps a disappointing season for Reading, who are often viewed as 'the best of the rest' along with Everton.

They seemed to have lost their way a little as they could only manage a seventh-place finish with 24 points last term.

Despite having creative midfielder Jess Fishlock on loan, Reading struggled against lower teams like Birmingham, Bristol City, and even succumbed to a 5-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham.

It was a big step down from finishing fourth and then fifth twice in their last three WSL campaigns.

Football legend Fara Williams also announced her retirement at the end of the season, leaving a huge gap to fill in the Reading squad. Williams made 67 appearances for the Royals and scored 25 goals.

Who are Reading's standout players?

Grace Moloney has often kept Reading afloat in big games with some big saves. The Republic of Ireland international is known for her no-nonsense goalkeeping and her never say die attitude on the pitch. Moloney isn't afraid to come off her line and put in some important last-ditch tackles and headed clearances where need be.

Captain Natasha Harding is one of the sport's greats and is considered a Reading icon.

The skipper is an extremely versatile player who can operate at full-back, in midfield and up front. She has played across a number of positions for the Royals over the years and loves to defend as much as she does intimidating the opposition with her runs into their box.

Who have Reading signed this summer?

After losing the likes of Fara Williams to retirement and Angharad James in a move to North Carolina Courage, Reading have had to make some smart decisions on the transfer market.

This year they’ve brought in:

Natasha Dowie (signed from AC Milan)

Gemma Evans (signed from Bristol City)

Faye Bryson (signed from Bristol City)

Chloe Peplow (signed from Spurs)

Deanne Rose (signed from University of Florida)

What do Reading fans think?

"It’s hard to judge Reading before the season starts, their pre-season has been very secretive," Ben Waite told GiveMeSport Women. "It has been a big rebuild for the side this summer with a lot of incomings and outgoings. Most importantly, they’ve moved training facilities to the new Bearwood complex. It’s a state-of-the-art facility that is shared with the men’s side.

"Kelly Chambers' side have access to all the pitches, equipment, staff and medical facilities. This could prove to be a huge difference this season and with the fans filling the Select Car Leasing Stadium, also shared with the men. It’s all about integration and togetherness at Reading.

"This transition period obviously affected the team last season and with the Covid pandemic, it ultimately finished in a disappointing campaign. The frustrating point is that Reading can beat anyone on their day and showed that with impressive performances against Man City and Man United last season.

"Rachel Rowe was the standout player last season, finishing as top scorer from midfield. The team do look a little short in midfield this season though and that could force Rowe a little deeper. New signing Chloe Peplow could then become pivotal and has a huge job on her hands taking over from the legend that is Fara Williams in the heart of midfield. Not to forget that Reading now have an Olympic Champion in Deanne Rose to boss the middle of the park...

"An area where Reading really struggled with last season was the lack of an experienced proven goalscorer. They acted fast to change this and brought in Natasha Dowie. The former England international could be a decisive factor in finishing off the chances that Reading will ultimately create again. They were also short of a right-back and have brought in Faye Bryson, which will give Natasha Harding the chance to play in her natural attacking position."

GMSw prediction

Final position in the table – Seventh

It's hard to see Reading break back into the top five this season having lost stalwart Williams during the summer. The two sides the Royals finished behind last term – Everton and Brighton – have both strengthened their teams massively and it's unlikely Reading can match their firepower just yet.

Top scorer – Natasha Dowie

The signing of the Abu Dhabi-born striker seems to have gone under the radar this summer. Dowie boasts 17 years of experience in the women's game and has played all across the world.

She helped Liverpool win back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014, won the FA Cup with Everton, and the W-League title with Melbourne Victory in 2019.

Her experience of scoring in a number of different leagues – most recently Serie A with AC Milan – will make her a real threat in Reading's attack.

Player of the Season – Natasha Harding

Between her versatility, leadership skills and all-around passion for the game, Harding makes the perfect addition to any side. The Welsh international will undoubtedly be help her team pick up points this season as she prepares to lead her Royals out once more.

Reading's first fixture of the 2021/22 WSL season will take place against Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village on Friday, September 3rd 19:45 BST.

