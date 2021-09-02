Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The sport of boxing has seen its fair share of hard-hitters over the decades, and they just keep coming along.

There are boxers we watch compete currently that will go down as greats in the all-time debates, but where do they rank amongst the best boxers of years gone by?

TalkSPORT has compiled a top ten list of the most hard-hitting boxers in history, so let’s take a look into what each one brought to the fight game.

10. Julian Jackson

Won: 55 (49 KOs0

Lost: 6

Active from: 1981-1998

The three-time world champion competed in two different weight classes. He held the WBA super welterweight title from 1987 to 1990, and between 1990 and 1995, the WBC middleweight title twice over. He is renowned for his concussive punching power in both hands.

9. Deontay Wilder

Won: 42 (41 KOs)

Lost: 1

Drawn: 1

Active from: 2008-present

The former WBC heavyweight champion made ten successful defenses of his title from 2015 to 2020. Despite losing to two-time heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, he was able to knock the Brit down multiple times - a sight which is rare in the boxing world.

8. Tommy Hearns

Won: 61 (48 KOs)

Lost: 5

Drawn: 1

Active from: 1977-2006

Known as “The Hitman”, Hearns was renowned for his unique build; tall, slim, and long, oversized arms. Remarkably, he was able to move up over fifty pounds during his career, which allowed him to become the first ever boxer to win world titles in five weight divisions.

7. Mike Tyson

Won: 50 (40 KOs)

Lost: 5

Active from: 1985-2005

“Iron Mike” is remembered as one of the greatest to ever enter the ring. He peaked during the late ‘80s, when he held an undefeated 37 win record - with 33 of those coming by knockout.

6. Sandy Saddler

Won: 145 (104 KOs)

Lost: 16

Drawn: 2

Active from: 1944-1956

One of the hardest-hitting featherweights to grace the game, he iconically took on legendary defensive boxer Willie Pep for the world title and ruthlessly finished him in four rounds, after knocking him to the canvas twice.

5. Earnie Shavers

Won: 74 (68 KOs)

Lost: 14

Drawn: 1

Active from: 1969-1995

23 of Shavers’ 68 career knockouts came in the first round, with 46 coming inside the first three rounds. Muhammed Ali famously called Shavers the hardest puncher he ever faced, after beating him by unanimous decision.

4. Jimmy Wilde

Won: 137 (98 KOs)

Lost: 4

Drawn: 1

Active from: 1911-1923

Being 5ft2in in the boxing industry, you can imagine the difference between Wilde and some of the opponents he faced. However, height never stopped the Welshman from succeeding; he knocked out bantamweights, featherweights, and even went on an unbelievable 93-fight unbeaten streak.

3. Joe Louis

Won: 66 (52 KOs)

Lost: 3

Active from: 1943-1951

Known as the “Brown Bomber”, he was the world heavyweight champion from 1937-1949, when he briefly retired.

He famously fought Max Schmeling, who became the first man to taste victory over Louis, but boy, did Louis get his revenge. Their rematch lasted around the two minute mark, and Schmeling left the ring with broken bones.

2. Sam Langford

Won: 211 (126 KOs)

Lost: 29

Drawn: 38

Active from: 1902-1925

The “Boston Bonecrusher” was labelled the “Greatest Fighter Nobody Knows” by ESPN. He became the first boxer inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame, despite having ever won a world championship - this, however, is likely down to the racism prevalent at the time of his career. Nonetheless, he is remembered for his concussive punching power that left fighters taller and heavier than him laid flat on the canvas.

1. George Foreman

Won: 76 (68 KOs)

Lost: 5

Active from: 1969-1997

The two-time heavyweight world champion and Olympic gold medalist was unmatched when it came to his punching power.

His jab had the power of a sledgehammer and his uppercut and hook could be neck-breakers.

He is compared to Ali for his extraordinary physical strength, which sets him well above the rest and consequently number one on the list.

