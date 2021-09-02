Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

One of Formula 1's most iconic and famous names bows out of the sport at the end of this season, with Kimi Raikkonen announcing his retirement from the grid earlier on this week.

The Flying Finn has accrued a cult-like following over the years for his blistering pace and succinct approach to the media, never saying more than he needs do and quite often being more than confident to show sheer disdain for the circus that surrounds the pinnacle of motorsport.

Ultimately, he's a driver that's purely been in the sport to drive the finest machines on the planet and, with a world title under his belt and several other iconic victories and championship challenges to boot, you'd have to say he did a pretty good job whilst he was in the field.

Superb on the track and equally as amusing off it, we run down 5 of his most iconic moments in Formula 1 as the curtain begins to fall on the career of the sport's most experienced star.

5 - Ice cream in Malaysia

Last weekend's fiasco in Belgium evoked memories of Malaysia 2009 where half points were also awarded - though we did at least get some racing action back in Sepang.

Indeed, with the race red-flagged as the heavens opened, Kimi rather signalled his thoughts that we wouldn't get back underway, getting out of his overalls and heading to the fridge for an ice cream and a coke.

4 - Heads to a yacht in Monaco

In 2006, his McLaren went bang and instead of heading back to the garage he made a bee-line for one of the yachts in the harbour, perhaps naturally in a place like Monte-Carlo.

You can hardly blame him, too, with a shot at a podium finish getting away from him with this retirement.

3 - 'Leave me alone, I know what to do'

Kimi has been great for a quote or two over the years but this was perhaps the best.

Being hunted down by Fernando Alonso in Abu Dhabi, he told his engineer in pretty blunt terms to leave him to get the job done without any distraction.

2 - Japan 2005

For all the comical and iconic off-track moments, Kimi's driving talents deserve a massive mention, too, and it's easy to forget just how massively quick he was when he had a car up at the front end.

In 2005 he could well have won the title but for reliability issues with his McLaren, and his drive from 17th on the grid to taking first on the final lap was quite possibly his best in the sport.

1 - Brazil 2007

He won the 2007 Drivers' championship by one point, winning in Brazil to profit from Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton's failures to perhaps get the job done sooner.

Kimi absolutely deserved at least one championship, having also gone close in 2003 as well as 2005, and he remains Ferrari's last world champion as he calls it quits this year.

