Battlefield 2042: Beta Release Date Leaked Online

Battlefield 2042 is on its way and the gaming community will be over the moon to see leaks reveal when the beta will be released.

The upcoming game in the franchise heads to the future and this has excited a lot of gamers wanting to play the game.

With a lot revealed already around Battlefield 2042, it is really hard to not get excited and we hope the developers meet the expectations of the community.

Many have been wondering when the beta of the game would be released, and it seems like we finally have the date for this.

Leaks Reveal When the Battlefield 2042 Beta Will Be Released

A beta gives gamers a sneak peak of what a new game will have to offer and also shows the developers whether there are any big issues that they need to sort out in Battlefield 2042 before its full release.

With the game due to be released on Friday October 22nd 2021, many have thought that the beta would be coming out imminently.

They are right as reliable leaker Tom Henderson has revealed the beta for Battlefield 2042 will be released on Wednesday September 22nd 2021.

This is very exciting news as it means there are only a few weeks to go until players will be able to see the game for the first time.

Despite us already knowing a lot about the game, there will no doubt be some huge surprises unveiled on release.

Not only will we see a lot of great new content and features in Battlefield 2042, but we will also be treated to some content from former games in the franchise that fans loved.

The beta won’t allow the whole game to be accessible. Instead, we will see them give access to specific game modes in the game like multiplayer. It is unknown right now whether they will split game modes between players so that they can test the whole game.

