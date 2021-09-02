Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Worldwide pop sensation Bad Bunny made a huge splash on WWE programming when he appeared for the company earlier this year.

The star took part in a tag team match at WrestleMania 37, with many fans not expecting much from the Latin star. However, he performed at a far higher level expected and almost stole the entire show.

Question marks have surrounded Bad Bunny since his first wrestling match and whether he would be making a return to the ring at some point in the future.

Bunny's tag team partner at WrestleMania 37, Damian Priest, recently spoke to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and discussed whether we are likely to see him back in a WWE ring anytime soon.

"He's obviously extremely busy with his tour. We don't talk every day and we're back on the road too, so I'm busy and our schedules don't line up and he's in a different country most of the time, but we have touched base here and there and we hope to get together. I'm gonna try to make it to some of his concerts. I know if we're in the area, he'd love to come to a show.

Priest would also reveal that there's a "100%" chance we see Bad Bunny back in WWE at some point in the future.

"I 100% believe there's no shot he doesn't come back. He had so much fun and he loves this business so much. If it works out again, that's what happened, it was perfect timing for him to where he could dedicate himself to this. He moved to Orlando to train and took this extremely seriously. Time permitting, if he can commit himself again, he would 100% be invested and would be back."

