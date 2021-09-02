Sheffield United news: Former Blades man makes admission about club's recent addition

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having opted to hand over the reins at Bramall Lane to Slavisa Jokanovic earlier this year, Sheffield United would have been determined to make a positive start to life under the guidance of their new manager.

Certainly no stranger to the Championship, the Serbian has previously enjoyed a great deal of success at this level during his respective spells with Fulham and Watford as he was able to guide both clubs to the Premier League.

Although Jokanovic would have been confident in his ability to lead the Blades into a new dawn, his team have yet to deliver the goods in the second-tier this season.

A run of three consecutive league defeats was recently brought to a halt by a draw with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Jokanovic has since managed to bolster his squad by swooping for Robin Olsen and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Having previously featured in the Championship for Swansea City, Gibbs-White will fancy his chances of making a positive impression during his loan spell with the Blades.

Before picking up a foot injury last season, the England Under-21 international managed to find the back of the net on two occasions in his first four appearances for the club.

Gibbs-White was eventually recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers in January after returning to action in Swansea's clash with Watford.

Making reference to the Blades' decision to sign the midfielder, Paddy Kenny has admitted that although he believes that the club have taken a gamble on Gibbs-White, he has tipped the 21-year-old to make a positive impact this season.

Speaking to Football Insider about the midfielder, the former United goalkeeper said: "I think with the way things have started, they [Sheffield United] have struggled to create a lot of chances.

"He is attack-minded, quick, and he’ll create chances.

"Simple as.

"He started like a house on fire at Wolves, but hasn’t had a lot of game-time recently.

"It’s a huge move for them, but that’s the only problem I can see.

"He has done well coming through the England youth set-up as well.

“He’s another young lad, which can be a bit of a gamble.

"They have signed three loan players and it will be interesting to see how they all do.

"He’s trying to forge his way in the game and I think he’ll probably do well.

"He is exactly the type of player they need."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Providing that Gibbs-White is able to maintain his fitness, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he ends up thriving at Bramall Lane.

During his injury-hit spell at Swansea, the midfielder managed to average an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.98 in the Championship as he produced 1.8 key passes per game.

Considering that United have failed to score in three of their first four league fixtures, they are clearly in need of some creativity and thus they will hoping that Gibbs-White will be able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis.

If the midfielder hits the ground running for his new side, he may become an instant hit with the club's supporters who will be desperate to see their side succeed in the Championship this season.

