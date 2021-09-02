Jules Kounde to Chelsea in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea 'to return for Jules Kounde in January transfer window' with star sold on switch

Chelsea are not giving up the fight to sign Jules Kounde just yet despite the transfer window closing. The Blues were the favourites to snap up the highly-rated Frenchman over the summer but Sevilla changed their asking price to leave the deal up in the air.

Jules Koude was sent of last night for France after a horror tackle on Sead Kolasinac in France v Bosnia. When discussing the reasons for the former Bordeaux man’s frustration, L’Equipe suggest his failed move to the west London club could be one of the reasons. They question if the collapsed transfer to Chelsea could have ‘polluted his mind?’.

The newspaper states Deschamps shouldn’t start the Sevilla man on the right side of defence again.

Chelsea may not have signed Kounde in the summer but they will revisit a transfer in January.

It comes after talks between the club and Sevilla broke down at the last minute when the Spanish team demanded more money from the deal.

A verbal agreement had been reached with the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium outfit for a fee of around £52m.

Following the sale of Kurt Zouma, though, Sevilla moved the goalposts and demanded a further £13m - which would have triggered Kounde's release clause.

