Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Camp Nou is one of the if not the most famous football stadium in the world.

The stadium, which opened in 1957 and has a seating capacity of 99,354, is home to FC Barcelona.

In a tribute to the iconic stadium, Barcelona have teamed up with LEGO to release a model of the Camp Nou.

The model, which comprises of 5,509 pieces, gives fans a chance to build their very own Camp Nou.

The set is incredibly detailed and features the full pitch, stands, players tunnel and even the team coach.

Additional features include the stadium’s VIP entrance and numerous stickers and flags to decorate the stadium.

The set was released on September 1 and is available to buy on Barcelona's official website.

It won't come cheap though - it costs £299.99.

Jordi Balsells, Barcelona's director of Licensing and Merchandising, said: “The Camp Nou is one of the symbols of FC Barcelona. We are therefore very proud to get the opportunity to jointly create this reproduction of the stadium with the LEGO Group that fans will be able to build from bottom to top and which represents the home of all Culers”.

While Rok Zgalin Kobe, designer of the LEGO Camp Nou, said: “Creating the Camp Nou out of LEGO bricks was a really fun challenge, from giving life to the terraces with the ‘Més que un club’ motto to visualising the players as they walk out the tunnel onto the pitch, you can almost feel the passionate atmosphere of match day.”

Ronaldo IN Haaland NEXT? Ole REJECTED Donny exit | The Football Terrace

The model will be a challenging build and will probably take hours and hours to complete.

But the end result will be extremely satisfying for those that decide to buy it.

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News