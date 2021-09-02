Tottenham: Spurs hope new signings can help build on last season – WSL Preview

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The new Women’s Super League campaign kicks off tomorrow as Manchester United host Reading.

Every other team is in action across the weekend, including Tottenham, who face Birmingham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

GiveMeSport Women runs through everything you need to know about Spurs, including the club background, star players, new signings, fan opinion and our predicted final position come May.

Tottenham’s background:

Spurs were founded in 1985 under the name Broxbourne Ladies before it became Tottenham Hotspur Ladies F.C in 1991.

In 2019, the name was rebranded again to Tottenham Hotspur Women –– shortly before the club gained promotion from the Women’s Championship to the WSL.

The team are currently managed by former Arsenal coach Rehanne Skinner, who took over the club in November 2020. Prior to her appointment, the duo of Karen Hills and Juan Amoros had been in charge since 2011 –– overseeing their promotion to the top flight.

Tottenham finished seventh in the 2019/20 season and eighth last year –– securing 20 points on both occasions. However, a poor end to the season saw the team win just two league games in 2021 and Skinner will hope to start this year’s campaign a lot better.

Currently, the side are based at the Hive Stadium in Canons Park, having previously played at Cheshunt.

How did last season go?

Tottenham finished eighth last season, though they were comfortably safe from relegation.

This was largely due to an impressive run of wins in December, which saw the team win three consecutive games against Brighton, Aston Villa and West Ham.

US star Alex Morgan was at the heart of these victories, scoring in successive games against Brighton and Villa. The 32-year-old left the club soon after, returning to America to play for the Orlando Pride.

In total, Spurs won five games, drew another five and lost 12 games across the campaign.

Who are Tottenham’s standout players?

Spurs have lost a number of first-team regulars from last year, including Siri Worm, Lucy Quinn and Rianna Dean.

The club does still boast some impressive players though, not least Ashleigh Neville, who has been at the club since 2017 and has featured heavily in both of Spurs’ seasons in the top flight.

The English star tends to play as a fullback but still finished as Tottenham’s joint top scorer last year.

Ria Percival is another with bags of experience, having played more than 150 times for New Zealand.

Who have Tottenham signed this summer?

While some fan favourites have left, Spurs have bolstered their side with a plethora of fresh additions.

The most notable of these is Kyah Simon –– a proven striker, who has played 100 times for Australia, scoring 26 goals.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed successful spells in the US as well, starring for the Boston Breakers and the Houston Dash in the NWSL.

Cho So-hyun has also joined the club on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell last year.

The 33-year-old is the captain of South Korea and is widely regarded as one of their finest women’s players ever.

The rest of this year’s incomings include:

Maeva Clemaron (MF) - Everton

Tinja-Riikka Korpela (GK) - Everton

Molly Bartrip (DF) - Reading

Tang Jiali (FW) - Shanghai Shengli - loan

Gracie Pearse (DF) - Crystal Palace

Chioma Obogagu (FW) - Real Madrid

Asmita Ale (DF) - Aston Villa

Eleanor Heeps (GK) - Liverpool

What do Tottenham fans think?

Spurs super fan Bill believes the team have strengthened this window and is confident of a better season than last year.

“Overall I am pleased with the number of signings we’ve made in the summer window. We focussed on signing players in the positions that we needed and signed a good balance of experienced players and promising young talents.

“I think we’ll have a better season compared to last when for a large portion of the season relegation was a concern. Especially now we’ve signed a few experienced goal scorers, like Kyah Simon –– which was something we lacked last season.

“I’m not expecting us to push into the top five just yet of course but I’m hoping this season we can start to push up the table a bit.”

GMSW Prediction:

Final position in the table – Ninth

Despite a few astute signings, Tottenham have lost several key players from last year and these new faces may take some time to adapt to the league early on. Given the likes of Brighton, Everton and Leicester have all strengthened considerably, Spurs could well be in for a tough season.

Top scorer –– Kyah Simon

There’s no doubt Spurs have signed a goalscorer in Simon and that’s exactly what they need. Last season, none of their squad registered more than two league goals and the Australian is bound to better that tally if she stays fit.

Player of the season –– Cho So-hyun

The midfielder showed her class when on loan last year and her experience will prove vital for Spurs.

She is yet to score for Tottenham but with 20 goals for South Korea, there is every chance she’ll notch a few important goals this term.

