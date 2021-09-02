Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2021: Start Time, Rewards, Activities, Armour, Trailer, Triumphs and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The annual Destiny 2 event named Festival of the Lost is soon approaching and we have all the details you need to know around this great event.

The 2020 Festival of the Lost event was a huge success, and this has seen many get very excited in the build-up to the upcoming event.

A lot of new content will be available for gamers in this new Festival, including new weapons, armour, rewards, and quests.

There is a lot of expectation for this event to succeed, so developers Bungie will have to make sure they are working at their best to deliver what the people want.

Start Time

This annual event has always started in October, and it will follow suit in 2021. For now, we don’t have an exact date for when it will begin, but when we do, we will provide all the latest information right here.

Trailer

Destiny 2 always treats players to a trailer for this Festival. It has not been released yet but when it is we will reveal it down below.

Activities

There will be a host of activities for players to get their hands on when the event starts, and we will not find out about these activities until the Festival starts. Keep an eye on this page as we will reveal what activities there are and how you will complete them.

Rewards

When these activities are completed, players will be able to unlock certain rewards. These should be revealed when the activities are released.

Triumphs

In Destiny 2, triumphs are gameplay objectives that are constantly tracked and when completed, can be redeemed for rewards.

This usually takes the form of Triumph score, which measures a player's accomplishment in the game. Triumph score is split into Active score and Career score. We see a lot of Triumphs during the Festival of the Lost, including secret ones.

Armour

There will be a lot of new armour for players to unlock during Festival of the Lost. Keep an eye on this page for updates on how to do so.

This upcoming Festival has always excited the Destiny 2 community and we for one cannot wait for it to begin.

