Formula 1 goes Dutch this weekend for the first time since 1985 at the Zandvoort circuit, in what is a welcome return to one of the sport's more old-school tracks.

It seems strange to think we've not had a Dutch Grand Prix in such a long time, given the following the sport has in the country and has had even before Max mania obviously took the Netherlands by storm.

The wait comes to an end this weekend, though, with circuit organisers making some eye-catching improvements to bring the place up to speed with F1's safety regulations, as well as some really exciting-looking banked sections.

This weekend, then, we'll get a proper look at how Zandvoort has scrubbed up but, with the race initially scheduled for last year before the pandemic came into play, Red Bull have already run a lap around the track and shared it on social media - with them reposting it ahead of this weekend.

It's obviously got signs in the video of work still needing to be done, which will have been sorted by now, but it's a great opportunity to get to grips with the layout of the place.

Let's take a look at it now, courtesy of Red Bull on Twitter:

