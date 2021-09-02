Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There have been multiple reports over the past few weeks surrounding WWE and their 'revamped' approach to developmental and in particular the NXT brand.

According to reports, WWE is looking to move away from signing 'independent' wrestlers and bring in more athletes of a certain size and stature.

Many fans and critics have given their opinions on the supposed new edict from WWE management, including some major names of WWE's past.

WWE Hall of Famer Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman recently discussed the reported changes to WWE's developmental policy.

The former 1-2-3 Kid stated on his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast that there's no way WWE will not go after an 'indie' talent if they're making huge waves in the pro wrestling scene.

“It’s not altogether true. It’s just that they’re not going to focus as much on independent talent. If you seriously think for one second that there’s gonna be somebody creating a huge buzz on the independent scene that they’re not going to be f*cking interested in, you’re out of your mind.”

WWE have in the past found great success producing their own 'homegrown' talent, with stars of amateur wrestling and beyond making their way to the company and becoming major names.

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle are two names that were brought into the company without having independent wrestling backgrounds, and it is fair to say they did pretty well in the company.

NXT Revamp

It's likely that we'll see a hybrid of sorts going forward with NXT, where several of the former major independent stars, such as Johnny Gargano, Kyle O'Reilly and Samoa Joe working with the younger talent to produce more 'homegrown' Superstars.

