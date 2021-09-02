Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Andy Murray took to Twitter this week to have a sly jab at opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas over his controversial breaks during the games.

The two met on Monday, August 30 at the US Open and after a lengthy match, it ended 6-4 in sets in the Greek’s favour.

However, oddly enough, the talk of the tennis world hasn’t been on the results of the competition or the winners, the focus has been on Tsitsipas’ bizarre toilet breaks.

When the two met on Monday, Murray was visibly angry during the first-round match when Tsitsipas took an eight-minute toilet break, and went on to label the act “cheating” after losing the final set.

He also admitted he “lost respect” for his opponent and later questioned the coincidence of the times in which he used his breaks, saying “It was nonsense and he knows it.”

The Scot then also took matters into social media following his loss, comically tweeting: “Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitipas twice as long to go to the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bezos to fly into space. Interesting.”

Tsitsipas ventured further through the competition overnight, beating Adrian Mannarino and therefore securing his next match vs. Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, and Murray still wasn’t happy.

He posted this morning: “Did anything interesting happen overnight @usopen?” likely referring to the fact that the Greek took a seven-minute bathroom break after losing the third set.

From Tsitsipas’s point of view, the breaks are entirely legitimate and justified.

Despite the jokes made across social media, he has confirmed that he actually goes to change from sweaty clothes into fresh ones, which is somewhat out of the ordinary, however it’s not illegal.

He said, after his win vs. Murray: “I think taking a break and going to change - I was completely wet - it was very important for me to do that, to feel refreshed.

“I was able to deliver good tennis in the fourth set, I stayed calm and resilient in every single point. That was something that gave me the fourth set and this match.”

