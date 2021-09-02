Sunderland news: Report details Black Cats' current stance on 23-year-old

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After missing out on promotion via the play-offs earlier this year following a defeat to Lincoln City in this knock-out competition, it was always going to be interesting to see how Sunderland would respond to this setback in the opening weeks of the 2021/22 campaign.

Having decided to stamp his authority on the club's squad ahead of his first full season in charge at the Stadium of Light by drafting in a host of fresh faces, Black Cats manager Lee Johnson has managed to lead his side to a positive start to the new term.

Four victories in their opening five league games has resulted in Sunderland climbing up to first in the League One standings.

The Black Cats recently bounced back from a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Burton Albion by securing maximum points in their clashes with AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe Wanderers.

Johnson decided to bolster his options earlier this week by securing the services of Leon Dajaku and Thorben Hoffmann on season-long loan deals.

If this particular duo impress during their respective spells for the club, Sunderland have the option to sign them on a permanent basis next year.

Although the transfer window is now closed for League One sides, the Black Cats could still potentially add to their squad by turning towards the free-agency market for inspiration.

One of the players who has yet to find a new club is Denver Hume who featured for Sunderland in the third-tier last season.

The Black Cats offered the defender a new deal following the culmination of the previous campaign but he has yet to make a decision regarding his future.

A fresh update has now emerged regarding Sunderland's stance regarding a possible reunion with Hume.

According to the Sunderland Echo, a contract offer is still on the table for the defender.

It is understood that the Black Cats remain hopeful that a deal can be done with Hume as discussions have continued with the 23-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Sunderland recently bolstered their options at left-back by signing Dennis Cirkin, they are still relatively short of options in this particular position.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that they are trying to convince Hume to return to the Stadium of Light.

The defender managed to produce some positive performances in League One last season as he averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.83.

If Hume decides to rejoin Sunderland, he could potentially force Cirkin to step up his performance levels by providing some much-needed competition for the left-back role.

