Paul Scholes is unquestionably one of the most technically gifted players that English football has ever produced.

The Manchester United legend would often dictate the tempo of the biggest matches thanks to his skill and intelligence.

Scholes, who shunned the limelight and did all of his talking on the pitch during his illustrious career, commanded the respect of teammates and opponents alike thanks to his incredible ability.

Former United stars including Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney have previously named Scholes as the greatest footballer they played with, despite being in the same team as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Then there are the many quotes from legends such as Pele, Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane, who have all spoken highly of the Englishman in the past.

Scholes to feature in Soccer Aid

Football fans will have the chance to watch Scholes in action once again this weekend when an England XI face a World XI at Soccer Aid.

The match, which will be shown live on ITV, takes place at the Etihad Stadium and features the likes of Usain Bolt, Roberto Carlos and Jamie Carragher.

Neville and Rooney will also team up alongside Scholes.

Scholes's 'no-look' pass still needs explaining

The Etihad Stadium is the ground where Vincent Kompany’s testimonial took place in 2019.

Scholes also featured in that match and produced arguably the standout moment of the game: a ridiculous ‘no-look’ pass.

The ball was played infield to the unmarked Scholes, who swept the ball into Robin van Persie’s path with the outside of his right foot.

It’s still hard to work out how Scholes managed to execute the pass.

Watch it here…

Different class!

Nobody inside the entire stadium, let alone on the pitch, expected that pass from Scholes.

Paul Scholes hasn't lost it

Despite retiring in 2013, Scholes hadn’t lost his ability to wow crowds with his incredible football brain.

Football fans who tune in to watch Soccer Aid on September 4 are surely in for a treat once again.

This was him a few weeks ago training for the match at home...

