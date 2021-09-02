Portsmouth news: Danny Cowley shares honest update on Pompey man

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Portsmouth will be looking to push on in League One later this month when they make their return to action against Milton Keynes Dons.

After narrowly missing out on a place in the play-offs during the previous campaign, Pompey have made a relatively positive start to the new term under the guidance of manager Danny Cowley.

Having amassed 10 points from their opening five league games, it will be intriguing to see whether Portsmouth are able to maintain their consistency at this level over the coming months.

Cowley managed to bolster his squad earlier this week by securing a last-gasp move for Mahlon Romeo who joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Millwall.

Meanwhile, it seemed as if forward Ellis Harrison was on the verge of leaving Portsmouth earlier this week.

A report from Hampshire Live on deadline day suggested that Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday were both in talks with the forward over a potential swoop.

However, a move didn't materialise as Harrison remained at Fratton Park.

The 27-year-old has only managed to feature on one occasion for the club this season due to the presence of John Marquis.

Making reference to Harrison, Cowley has revealed that he is now looking to reintegrate the forward back into his squad.

Speaking to The News about Harrison, the Pompey boss said: "It's for him to get fit, get strong and get firing on all cylinders, if he can do that, we know he can affect this squad and affect this group.

"It's absolutely his prerogative to want to stay, we had a good conversation yesterday evening, and he thinks he can influence the group and so do we.

"The great thing for us, there were some good words yesterday, but it's always actions for me and he was up early today and, on his day off, he came in and did some extra work with Nicky (Cowley) and did some finishing work.

"He's got the bit between his teeth and we know a fit, strong Ellis Harrison - one that can occupy, can stretch the pitch but can also link the play - can be a real benefit to this squad.

"We're looking forward to getting him into that place where he can really affect the team."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

It is somewhat of a surprise that Cowley has admitted that he is willing to give Harrison another chance to prove himself as he has struggled for form during his time at Fratton Park.

Whilst the former Ipswich Town man does possess a great deal of experience at League One level having featured in this division on 136 occasions, his performances during the previous campaign left a lot to be desired.

Despite making 25 appearances in the third-tier for Portsmouth, Harrison only managed to find the back of the net on four occasions as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.68.

In order to win over Cowley's trust, the forward will need to showcase his talent in training over the coming weeks as a failure to do so may result in him being forced to watch on from the sidelines for the remainder of 2021.

